Spring Hill Man Paul Humphrey Got $1 Million in The $15,000,000 Gold Rush

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Paul Humphrey, 70, of Spring Hill, claimed a $1 million prize from the $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.00.

Humphrey purchased his winning ticket from Liquor Outlet, located at 1426 Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

