Speed bumps ahead! Ambit Capital downgrades Maruti Suzuki to sell

Given limited upside, institutional brokerage firm Ambit Capital downgraded (MSIL) to sell with a target price of Rs 9,096.

“With improving volume and margin outlook in the last six months, MSIL’s market capitalization saw a 25% jump. As a result, we believe the bulk of the improving outlook for earnings is now factored in current valuations. In addition, with earnings hurdles now emerging on the horizon, coupled with lack of room for further upside, we downgrade Suzuki to sell,” Ambit Capital said.

With the highest exposure (20% volume mix) to CNG vehicle sales, Ambit Capital expects MSIL to be the worst hit as demand for CNG cars begins to moderate as CNG prices rise.

“MSIL’s volume outlook is further dampened by two hurdles: 1) Toyota is undercutting MSIL’s strong hybrid Grand with 3% cheaper Hyryder models and a `300k cheaper variant 2) government intent of tightening car safety standards from October 23 and BS6 2 RDE norms from Apr-23 are set to hit small cars most, increasing prices by 9-14%, where MSIL has 65% market share,” the brokerage said.

Ambit Capital further sees three key challenges in Maruti Suzuki– falling demand and rising discounts for CNG vehicles, Toyota undercutting on strong hybrids with new launches, and government intent to tighten safety norms, starting with the mandatory six airbags rule from October 23.

The brokerage also believes that in the next five years, MSIL will need to deliver on premium positioning, electrification and safety norms combined, which seems tough.

“We believe hybrids will be a stop-gap solution, with BEVs ultimately dominating EV tech. Against and M&M focussing on BEVs, MSIL’s hybrid focus and BEV launch post CY25 will be a drag on market share with BEVs forming 25% of the domestic PV market by FY30E,” Ambit Capital said.

