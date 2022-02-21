Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Egypt

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Cairo, Egypt on February 20-21. On Monday, February 21 at 16:30 (GMT +2), Secretary Kerry will deliver an address at American University in Cairo on the future of international climate action in the leadup to COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh. The remarks will be live-streamed at aucegypt.edu/streaming.

Secretary Kerry will also meet with government counterparts and business representatives to urge continued and increased climate ambition. Together with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Secretary Kerry will launch the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Egypt Climate Working Group, a joint endeavor to advance bilateral and multilateral climate goals ahead of COP27.