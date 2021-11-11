Special Envoy Malley’s Regional Travel

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will lead an interagency team to the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain from November 11-20 to hold consultations with partners and attend a series of regional engagements. He will coordinate our approaches on a broad range of concerns with Iran, including its destabilizing activities in the region and the upcoming seventh round of talks on a mutual return to full compliance with the JCPOA.