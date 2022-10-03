Spain's Economy Minister sees economic growth at 4.4% in 2022



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino arrives at a Eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo



MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday raised the government’s gross domestic product growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4%, from a previous expectation of 4.3%.

“In line with the OECD and other economic organisms we see a growth higher than what we had expected at the beginning of the year, at 4.4% in 2022,” she told reporters ahead of a meeting with fellow Euro Zone ministers in Luxembourg.

The economic growth upgrade comes one week after the statistics institute raised the second quarter growth to 1.5% from a previous 1.1% announced a month earlier and amid a three-decade high inflation close to 10%.