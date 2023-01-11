SpaceChain (SPC) Rises 5.01%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

SpaceChain (SPC) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Wednesday, the crypto has advanced 5.01% to $0.005276545683.

InvestorsObserver is giving SpaceChain a 98 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on SpaceChain!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives SpaceChain a high volatility rank of 98, placing it in the top 2% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

SPC’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.SpaceChain price is trading above resistance. With support set at $0.00500532205025484 and resistance set at $0.00504811818520357. This positions SpaceChain out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

