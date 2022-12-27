SPAC Welsbach approves deadline extension amid WaveTech merger

Dzmitry Dzemidovich SPAC Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA), which is slated to merge with battery technology developer WaveTech Group, said that it has extended its deadline for completing a business combination to March 30. Welsbach said that in connection to the extension, it has also issued a non-interest bearing unsecured promissory note for $773K to its sponsor Wellsbach Acquisition Holdings. The note will not be repaid if a merger deal is not consummated unless funds are available outside the SPAC’s trust account. The SPAC announced plans to merge with WaveTech in November through a deal that estimated the enterprise value of the combined company at $228M. Welsbach went public in December 2021 through an initial public offering that raised $75M.