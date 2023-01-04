SPAC Redwoods no longer pursuing deal with Xin Bo Xing

zimmytws

SPAC Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) has ended talks about a possible merger with Xin Bo Xing, an Asia-based developer of new material technology.

Redwoods said in an SEC filing that it was no longer pursuing a transaction with Xin Bo Xing. The SPAC noted that Xin Bo Xing had put out a press release on Dec. 12 that indicated it had signed a letter of intent with Redwoods about a possible combination.

Redwoods held its initial public offering in April, raising $100M.