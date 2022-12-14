Business

SPAC Priveterra to merge with Botox alternative developer AEON Biopharma

December 14, 2022
Alexander Graham

Dzmitry Dzemidovich AEON Biopharma (AEON), which is developing an therapeutic alternative to Botox, plans to go public through a merger with SPAC Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) (NASDAQ:PMGMU) for $165M in stock. The merger, which is expected to close during the first half of 2023, estimates the equity value of the combined company at $476M. The deal should generate gross proceeds for the company of $276M, provided no redemptions by Priveterra shareholders. AEON shareholders could also receive additional share earnouts if the company hits certain clinical milestones. AEON is working on a proprietary neurotoxin called ABP-450 that it believes can successfully compete against Botox and similar products in the therapeutic market without the reimbursement issues faced by those products. ABP-450 is currently in Phase 2 testing for the treatment of cervical dystonia and episodic migraine. AEON is led by Marc Forth, the former head of Allergan’s Botox therapeutic unit. Allergan, which markets Botox, is now a unit of AbbVie (ABBV). Priveterra went public in February 2021, raising $276M.