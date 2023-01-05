SPAC Pontem enters in to LOI for merger with large industrial tech company

Evgeny Gromov SPAC Pontem Corp. (NYSE:PNTM) said that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to merge with an unnamed multinational industrial technology company and is seeking to have its deadline for consummating a deal extended to July 15. Pontem said it expects to announce the transaction in Q1. It added that the target company had approximately $1B in revenue for 2021, has been in business for nearly 40 years and has a “blue chip” customer base. The SPAC added that it had engaged an affiliate of a “premier alternative asset manager” to “support” the transaction, which it expects will increase the likelihood of the transaction closing. Pontem also said it has sent shareholders proxy statements for a special shareholders meeting to be held on Jan. 13 to vote on extending its deadline for consummating a business combination to July 15 from Jan. 15.