SPAC Monterey Capital to merge with cleantech solutions provider ConnectM

SPAC Monterey Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAC) plans to merge with cleantech solutions provider Connect M. The deal estimates the pre-merger equity value of ConnectM at $145M. MCAC has $93M in its trust account, subject to possible redemptions by its shareholders, it said. The combined company's shares are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol CNTM. Connect M is a provider of cleantech solutions for residential and light commercial buildings and all-electric OEMs. The companies said they expect the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act, which contains a number of "green" initiatives, to help support Connect M's future growth. MCAC went public in May, raising $92M. In November, Jeffrey Smith's hedge fund Starboard Value added the SPAC to its portfolio.