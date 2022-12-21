SPAC Model Performance merger with MultiMetaVerse slated to close Dec. 30

zimmytws

SPAC Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPAC) has adjourned a special shareholders meeting related to its planned merger with MultiMetaVerse until Dec. 28, with a closing expected on Dec. 30.

The Hong Kong-based SPAC said in a filing that shareholders will be voting in part on certain transactions associated with the MultiMetaVerse merger. A closing is expected on or around Dec. 30.

MPAC announced plans to merge with MultiMetaVerse in August 2021. In September, shareholders voted to extend the SPAC’s deadline for consummating a business deal to April 12, 2023.

The SPAC went public in April 2021, raising $51M.