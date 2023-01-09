SPAC IG Acquisition scraps PlayUp merger, will liquidate on Jan. 11

Evgeny Gromov/iStock via Getty Images SPAC IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) has terminated its planned merger with Australian online betting operator PlayUP and will instead liquidate on Jan. 11. IG attributed the termination in part to PlayUp’s alleged inability to provide certain audited financial statements in a timely manner. As a result, the SPAC didn’t believe it would be able to consummate the deal ahead of its termination date. The SPAC plans to redeem all of the outstanding Class A common stock issued as part of its initial public offering at a per-share redemption price of $10.12. PlayUp and IG announced plans to merge in September, with the deal valuing PlayUp at $350M. The merger was slated to close in Q1. IG Acquisition went public in October 2020 through an initial public offering that raised $300M.