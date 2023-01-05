SPAC Fortune Rise signs LOI for merger with OriginClear's Water On Demand unit

zimmytws

SPAC Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRLA) has signed a non-binding letter of intent to merge with water fintech Water On Demand, a subsidiary of OriginClear (OTCPK:OCLN).

In late December, Water On Demand announced it had closed on an acquisition of equity interests in the SPAC’s backer, Fortune Rise Sponsor.

The SPAC went public in November 2021, raising $85M.

FRLA had been slated to merge with digital assets company VCV Digital Technologies through a deal that estimated the enterprise value of the combined company at $294M. The companies mutually terminated the deal in July.