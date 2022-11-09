SPAC Athlon to liquidate, raised $276M in IPO with eye on wellness sector

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

SPAC Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) will liquidate and redeem its outstanding Class A common stock due to its inability to consummate a business combination.

The SPAC said it will redeem all of its outstanding Class A shares issued during its initial public offering at the rate of $10.06 per share. The shares will be canceled on Dec. 1.

The company’s sponsors and transferees have waived redemption rights to the outstanding Class B share issued prior to the IPO.

Athlon held its initial public offering in January 2021, raising $276M to secure a business combination in the health and wellness sector.