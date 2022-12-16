S&P, Nasdaq, Dow futures trade mixed after post-Fed selloff

JaysonPhotography Stock index futures pointed to a mixed open Friday, but with all the major averages currently in the red for the week. S&P futures (SPX) -0.3% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.4% were lower. Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.2% were higher. Going into the opening bell, the S&P (SP500) is down 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NDX:IND) is off 1.8% and the Dow (DJI) is down 0.8%. “The first punch from the Fed didn’t really land on markets but the second punch from the ECB did,” Deutsche Bank Jim Reid said. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 5 basis points to 3.50%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 1 basis point to 4.26%. For “the time being, investors still have confidence that central bankers aren’t going to let longer-term inflation get out of control,” Reid added. The economic calendar is light. Just after the start of trading the S&P global composite PMI arrives with the forecast for the index to tick up to 47. Manufacturing is expected to outpace services activity. Among active stocks, Adobe (ADBE) is gaining after strong outlook and earnings.