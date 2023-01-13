S&P, Nasdaq, Dow futures drift as market eyes big bank earnings

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News Stock index futures were cautious Friday as earnings season kicked into high gear with the financials. S&P futures (SPX), Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) and Dow futures (INDU) were little changed. Earnings will hit premarket from JPMorgan, Citi and BofA, among others, with the mixed impact of higher rates in focus. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was flat at 3.44%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) fell 3 basis points to 4.11%. “Every relevant measure of the term structure is now deeply inverted,” MKM”s Michael Darda said. “Going back to the mid-1950s, any sustained inversion in the 10s1s Treasury curve presaged recession (10 for 10 in the last 10 recessions). There was only one ‘miss’ in 1966, but that inversion did foreshadow a sharp slowdown, a profits recession, and a bear market.” On the economic calendar, the University of Michigan’s preliminary measure of January consumer sentiment arrives shortly after the start of trading. Economists predict a small rise to 60.5. “Inflation expectations likely will be little changed, but the trajectory is downwards,” Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson said. “Shifts in gasoline and food inflation are the key drivers of expectations.” Among active stocks, Tesla was down after cutting prices of some U.S. models.