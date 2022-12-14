S&P, Nasdaq, and Dow tick higher as markets await the Fed decision

Douglas Rissing Major market averages opened predictably cautious on Wednesday but drifted higher with investors eyeing the FOMC decision this afternoon. Early on and the Dow Jones (DJI) traded +0.4%, while the S&P 500 (SP500) also picked up 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) ticked higher by 0.5%. Among the 11 S&P sectors nine are in the green, led by Utilities, while Materials and Energy suffer the most. The major averages rallied on Tuesday following a cooler-than-expected CPI report. But they finished well off the intraday high as traders reined in long bets ahead of the Fed. “Option hedging seems to be high again today around the FOMC so we could see another day of volatility as positions ultimately need to be squared post the event,” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said. “Our equity strategists continue to be convinced that the set up is broadly bullish risk.” The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was lower by 2 basis points to 3.48%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 6 basis points to 4.16%. Fed funds futures are pricing in a 50-basis-point rate hike, but there is also the dot plot and Fed chief Jay Powell’s press conference to consider. “As far as the FOMC goes, the CPI probably will not have a big effect on the projections, which are typically submitted the week before FOMC,” Standard Chartered strategist Steve Englander wrote. “In theory the projections can be changed during FOMC week as well, but my impression is that changes are not common. Still, on the margin it raises the probability that the fed terminal rate ends up 4.75-5.0% rather than 5.0-5.25%.” “JP will probably express satisfaction at the drop in inflation, while cautioning that one swallow does not make a spring (or even two swallows for that matter),” he added. “The Feb 1 FOMC now has about 34bps priced in versus 41bps last night. This may be too high. For the first time pausing at the February meeting is a possibility (although not our baseline), provided that January data come in meaningfully soft.” November import prices came in at -0.6% compared to the -0.5% forecasted figure. At the same time export prices came in at -0.3% versus the consensus -0.4%. Among active stock, Charter Communications (CHTR) is sliding after touting $10B in capital expenditures next year.