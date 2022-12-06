S&P, Dow sink, Nasdaq slips more than 2% as risk-off sentiment prevails

lucky-photographer U.S. stocks on Tuesday slumped amid broad risk off sentiment, with traders dumping megacap technology companies and stocks in heavyweight sectors like communication services. Gloomy forecasts on the macroeconomic environment and recession from major names and CEOs also added to the gloom. All three major indices were on track to extend their decline from the previous session, as a sense of caution remained among investors a day after stronger than expected economic data indicated that the Federal Reserve might have to stick with tighter policy for longer. With less than an hour of trading left, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was down 2.27% to 10,984.97 points, as FAANG stocks declined with Meta Platforms (META) slipping more than 6%. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) declined by 1.79% to 3,927.19 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) edged 1.33% lower to 33,495.91 points. Of the 11 S&P sectors, ten were trading in the red, with defensive sector Utilities showing the most resistance. Energy stocks were the top losers as crude oil (CL1:COM) continued its decline from Monday, falling nearly 4%. “It doesn’t need a robot to tell you that markets got the week off to a rocky start yesterday, with solid US data releases knocking back investors’ hopes that the Fed might become more dovish in the days, weeks and months ahead.” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said. “In particular, the ISM services index painted a very different picture to the manufacturing contraction last week, with the 56.5 reading surpassing the estimates of all 60 economists on Bloomberg,” Reid added. JPMorgan (JPM) top boss Jamie Dimon in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday cautioned of a possible “mild to hard recession” as the Fed keeps raising rates, while calling cryptocurrencies a “complete sideshow“. Meanwhile, United Airlines (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby said that corporate booking trends could be an indicator of mild recession ahead. Bank of America predicted a volatile year for Wall Street in 2023, with the S&P 500 (SP500) potentially plunging about 25% from current levels in H1. Turning to the bond markets, yields retreated. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 9 basis points to 3.51%. The U.S. 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) was down 4 basis points to 4.35%. Additionally, the yield curve between the two instruments have now inverted beyond 80 basis points. The economic calendar was light on Tuesday as investors wait for next week’s headlined Fed meeting. Overnight the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate to 3.1%, as the central bank increased rates by 25 basis points. The move marked the central bank’s eighth straight rate hike. BTIG highlighted in an investor note: “10yr yields are back to key support at 3.50%. We expect… these levels to hold, but wonder if yields break under 3.50% if it would be viewed as equity friendly as the move from 4.25% to 3.50% was?” Among active stocks, Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) surged after agreeing to be acquired by NRG Energy (NRG). NRG was the top S&P 500 loser. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) were lower after the firm boosted its planned Arizona chip investment to $40B.