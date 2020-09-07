S&P Dow Jones News: Dow Jones China Indices Methodology

(STL.News) The S&P Dow Jones China indices measure the performance of Chinese companies.

S&P Dow Jones China Indices Highlights and Index Family

The index family consists of the following indices:

Dow Jones China Broad Market Index . The index measures the performance of stocks traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges and represents approximately 95% of the

market capitalization of those equity markets. The index has two sub-indices: Dow Jones Shanghai Index and Dow Jones Shenzhen Index. Using the proprietary Dow Jones Industry

Classification System (“DJICS”), industry indices are also calculated for the Dow Jones China Broad Market Index and its two sub-indices.

. The index measures the performance of the largest and most liquid A-shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. Dow Jones China Offshore 50 Index. The index measures the performance of the largest stocks of companies whose domicile is China, but that trade on exchanges in Hong Kong and the

U.S.

