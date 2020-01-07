S&P Dow Jones Indices Reports $10.6 Billion Increase in US Dividend Payments for Q4 2019, $45.4 billion for 2019

Q4 2019 U.S. net common dividends increased $10.6 billion, up from a $7.4 billion increase in Q4 2018.

Total S&P 500 quarterly dividend payments increased 5.5% over Q4 2018, to a record $126.4 billion, from Q4 2018’s $119.8 billion.

Average Q4 2019 dividend increase in the S&P 500 was 10.01%, down from 10.24% during Q4 2018 and a tick above the 10.00% in Q3 2019

NEW YORK (STL.News) Dow Jones Indices today announced that indicated dividend net increases (increases less decreases) for U.S. domestic common stocks were $10.6 billion during Q4 2019, up 44.2% from Q4 2018’s $7.4 billion increase.

For Q4 2019, aggregate increases amounted to $11.97 billion, up 1.0%, from Q4 2018’s $11.85 billion. Aggregate dividend cuts, however, decreased 69.9% to $1.35 billion from $4.48 billion for Q4 2018, a period which included the $3.82 billion General Electric dividend cut.

For the year ending 2019, net dividends rose $45.4 billion, compared to a gain of $58.4 billion for 2018, as increases were $56.6 billion versus $66.5 billion, and decreases were $11.1 billion compared to $8.1 billion for the prior period.

