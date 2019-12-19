S&P Dow Jones Indices Launches S&P/MX International Cannabis Index

TORONTO (STL.News) S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”), the world’s leading index provider, today announced the launch of a new index tracking the performance of cannabis companies trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V), New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or Nasdaq.

The S&P/MX International Cannabis Index includes companies significantly involved in the cannabis market that meet the Index methodology’s market cap and liquidity requirements. The TMX Group determines and provides the universe of eligible companies.

“The cannabis market has become an area of increasing interest and relevance to investors in recent years,” said Joseph Kairen, Senior Director and Global Head of Strategy & Volatility Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “Through our collaboration with TMX, we’re giving market participants a simple way to dissect and analyze this growing market segment.”

Eligible cannabis companies must have a market cap of at least USD$ 120 million and an average and median daily value traded of $400,000 to be added to the index.

