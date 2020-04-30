S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Toronto, Ontario (STL.News) S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index:

Flutter Entertainment plc (ISE: FLTR, LSE:FLTR) and The Stars Group Inc. (TSX:TSGI) have agreed to merge in an all shares combination. Each share of The Stars Group Inc. will be exchanged for 0.2253 new Flutter Entertainment plc shares. The transaction has received shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close on May 5, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Stars Group Inc.’s shares will be removed from all S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Thursday, May 7, 2020.