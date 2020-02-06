S&P Dow Jones Indices Announce Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index

MUMBAI (STL.News) Janus Corporation Limited (Exchange ticker – 542924), is being listed on the SME Platform of BSE effective Thursday, February 06, 2020. Effective at the open of Friday, February 07, 2020, the stock will be added to the below index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE DETAILS/RELEASE ON PDF