S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher on solid consumer spending data, easing prices

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday after data showed a mild easing in inflation and solid consumer spending in October, adding to hopes of a likely downshift in the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.2 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34533.59. The S&P 500 rose 7.0 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 4087.14, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 7.2 points, or 0.06%, to 11475.172 at the opening bell.

More to come…

