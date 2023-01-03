S&P 500 has another 20% to fall as Fed continues hawkish policy – Satori's Dan Niles

cemagraphics Satori Fund founder Dan Niles predicted Tuesday that the S&P 500 will fall another 20% from current levels, as companies and investors continue to feel the pinch from the Federal Reserve’s actions to tame the inflation. “I think as you look at 2023 you are going to start to see earnings estimates really starting to get cut as the economy starts to slow down, following the rate hikes in 2022”, Niles said to CNBC. The Satori founder said his firm has set an S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) target of 3,000, compared to its current level around 3,800. In terms of investment advice, Niles provided the maxim: “no one wants to die.” As part of this, Niles expressed bullishness on Treasury Bills, which have seen their yields rise dramatically since the end of 2021. In the equity market, he pointed to the healthcare sector and energy companies focusing on clean energy and nuclear reactors. Looking at the intraday market actions, Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) dropped about 0.8% on Tuesday to close at 10,386.98. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SP500) slipped 0.4% to end at 3,824.14 and the blue-chip Dow (DJI) posted a fractional slide, dipping 10.88 points to close at 33,136.37. For another take on the market, Defiance ETFs CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski said that a pause in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and surprisingly strong corporate results could prompt the markets to soar out of bear territory in 2023. For more predictions on the market this year, read: “Seeking Alpha Contributors See Another Negative Year in 2023.”