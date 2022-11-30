S&P 500 gains +5% in Nov., posts longest monthly win streak since Aug. 2021

The S&P 500 (SP500) added 5.38% for November, final figures showed on Wednesday, for its third straight month of gains. It is the benchmark index’s longest monthly winning streak since August last year. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) also added 5.56% for the month, with the ETF now down 14.17% YTD. The monthly performance helped the S&P 500 climb further away from bear market territory, with the index now down 14.94% from its record closing high in early January. November got off to a sour start after the Federal Reserve hiked its key policy rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight meeting and issued hawkish comments on its way forward. But softer than expected inflation data sparked a memorable mid-month rally, which then continued on hopes of the Fed slowing down its aggressive rate-hike pace – hopes that were all but confirmed by the central bank’s chair Jerome Powell in a speech on Wednesday when he indicated that moderation might come as soon as the policy meeting in December. Investors during the month also digested U.S. midterm elections which saw the Republicans take control of the House but Democrats retain the Senate. Focus was also on turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets sparked off by the collapse of FTX. Additionally, November saw the end of the Q3 earnings season. It was a busy month in terms of economic data, though it was no doubt that the CPI report for October was the star of the show. The cooler inflation numbers helped the S&P 500 (SP500) post its best day in over two years when it was released on November 10, while also sending fellow major index the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) soaring more than 7%. Most of the economic data for the month dealt with unemployment, with investors parsing through the October and November ADP Jobs reports, September and October job openings data. Market participants will be looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting decision later in December. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now pricing in a 79.4% probability of a 50 basis point hike. All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 (SP500) ended in the green for November, led by Materials and Industrials. Energy and Consumer Discretionary gained the least. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors and their monthly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from Oct. 31 close to Nov. 30 close. #1: Materials +11.50%, and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) +11.70. #2: Industrials +7.57%, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) +7.81%. #3: Communication Services +6.85%, and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) +6.85%. #4: Financials +6.83%, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) +6.86%. #5: Real Estate +6.76%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) +6.83%. #6: Utilities +6.51%, and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) +6.96%. #7: Consumer Staples +6.20%, and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) +6.12%. #8: Information Technology +5.84%, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) +6.33%. #9: Health Care +4.66%, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) +4.72%. #10: Consumer Discretionary +0.81%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) +1.49%. #11: Energy +0.65%, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) +1.28%. Below is a chart of the eleven sectors’ year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500.

