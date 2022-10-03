Southwestern Energy surges as Truist ups to Buy on natural gas strength

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) +7.2% in Monday’s trading as Truist Securities upgraded shares to Buy from Hold with an $11 price target, raised from $7, on a potential boost from strong gas prices

The company’s “ample takeaway capacity, positive upcoming financials and efficient operations” places the stock in good position to take advantage of continued strong natural gas prices, Truist’s Neal Dingmann wrote.

“We believe dry gas prices have the potential for a ‘super-spike’ this winter and next year as upticks in demand may be met with limited incremental supply, causing prices to spike to what the market will dictate in certain regions,” according to Dingmann, who is “surprised” Southwestern (SWN) shares have appreciated only in-line with its coverage group YTD “despite ample catalysts, which we believe provides an opportune entry point.”

Energy stocks are surging Monday in a broad rally, with oil prices rising sharply as OPEC+ considers its biggest production cut since the pandemic.