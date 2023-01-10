Southwest Airlines is still a buy at BofA as the carrier looks to reset itself

Boarding1Now Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) confirmed late on Monday that it made leadership changes across several key departments as it continues to reset itself from the operational blowup that led to the cancellation of more than 16K flight in late December. Of note, the carrier promoted vice president of network planning, Adam Decaire, to senior vice president of network planning and network operations control, effective immediately. “This change creates a tighter feedback loop between schedule design and schedule execution while adding resiliency and reliability to the network,” according to LUV. Southwest Airlines (LUV) also unveiled leadership changes in departments covering marketing & customer experience, culture & communications, legal-corporate & transactions and sales, according to Reuters. Bank of America’s takeaway after talking to some of the top execs at LUV is that all options are on the table to ensure the same massive wave of disruptions do not occur again. Crucially, analyst Andrew Didora noted that the Southwest issues did not stem from lack of employees, so the firm does not expect a meaningful change to 2023 capacity guidance of +15% Y/Y. “We also think there is a slight risk that systems spend could creep modestly higher but an upgrade to the crew scheduling tool was included in the 2023 IT plan. The bigger near-term risk, in our view, is whether LUV sees the need to stimulate demand with lower fares in the event customers book away to other airlines.” Adding it all up, BofA reiterated a Buy rating on LUV but lowered its price objective to $42 from $45. Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) fell 0.45% in premarket action on Tuesday.