Southfield: Tory Anderson Sentenced for Sex Trafficking

Southfield Resident, Tory Anderson Sentenced To 15 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking

(STL.News) Tory Anderson, 34, formerly of Southfield, Michigan, was sentenced today in federal court to 15 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of sex trafficking a minor, announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

Ison was joined in the announcement by Acting Special Agent in Charge Josh P. Hauxhurst, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Division.

According to court records, during the summer of 2019, Anderson trafficked a 17-year-old minor girl for commercial sex in Michigan and elsewhere. Anderson acted as her pimp by setting up commercial sex dates and receiving the proceeds, providing supplies such as food and condoms, and monitoring when sex customers were coming and going. Anderson also had the minor girl tattoo his name on her forehead and the side of her face as a way of “branding” her. At the time, Anderson knew she was just 17-years-old. Anderson was arrested on September 3, 2019, at a Roseville, Michigan motel after Anderson provided the minor victim for commercial sex with an undercover officer.

“This defendant exploited a vulnerable young girl by arranging for her to have sex with strangers over and over again for his personal profit,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “We will continue to work closely with our local law enforcement partners and SEMTEC to vindicate the rights of sex trafficking victims and to protect our most vulnerable citizens from predators like Anderson.”

“Sex traffickers prey on the most vulnerable members of our society,” said Josh P. Hauxhurst, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division. “The FBI’s Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to recover trafficking victims and put the perpetrators behind bars.”

This case was the result of a joint investigation by the Roseville Police Department and the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force (“SEMTEC”) of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Frances Carlson and Erin Ramamurthy.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today