Southbridge Man Revel Rivera Arrested on Federal Drug Charge

(STL.News) – A Southbridge man was arrested and charged today in connection with attempting to receive a kilogram of cocaine through the mail.

Revel Rivera, 42, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged by criminal complaint with attempted possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Rivera will make an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy this afternoon.

According to the charging documents, law enforcement learned of a mail package suspected to contain illegal drugs destined for Rivera’s residence. After obtaining a warrant, federal agents opened the package and found approximately one kilogram of cocaine hidden inside. The agents removed the cocaine, resealed the package, and conducted a controlled delivery to Rivera’s residence on High Street in Southbridge. Federal agents arrested Rivera after he took possession of the sealed package and drove away from his residence.

The charge of attempted possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Boston Field Division; Joseph W. Cronin, Postal Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division; and Southbridge Police Chief Shane Woodson made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danial Bennett of Lelling’s Worcester Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

