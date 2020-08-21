South San Francisco Police Striving to Keep Our Community Safe

South San Francisco, CA (STL.News) In July of 2020, South San Francisco Police began investigating an assault, firearm brandishing and gang intimidation case of a local male resident in our Old Town neighborhood. As a result of the investigation, detectives executed arrest/search warrants and took two gang members into custody. During the service of the search warrants, detectives recovered gang indicia and seized a loaded stolen assault weapon with a high capacity magazine.

In August of 2020, South San Francisco Police began investigating an armed robbery of a local female resident in our Brentwood neighborhood. The suspects, armed with firearms, knocked the 63 year old victim to the ground and attempted to steal her purse. The assault caught the attention of witnesses and the suspects fled the area. Investigators began following leads and identified a person of interest who was wanted on an unrelated assault with a deadly weapon case. Investigators located and arrested the suspect without incident. A search of his vehicle revealed a non-serialized illegal assault weapon with a loaded 100 round drum magazine.

Both cases remain under investigation. The men and women of the South San Francisco Police Department remain committed to fighting crime and keeping our community safe.

