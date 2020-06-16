South San Francisco Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Linden Avenue

South San Francisco, CA (STL.News) On 6/14/2020, at approximately 2238 hours, an unknown suspect robbed a business located on the 500 block of Linden Avenue. The suspect entered the business, produced a firearm, and pointed it at an employee while demanding money. The employee handed an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect and the suspect then fled the area on foot. He was last seen running northbound on Linden Avenue. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 21 years of age, approximately 5’8”, 160 lbs with an average build and long black shoulder length hair. He was wearing a black baseball hat with an “SF” symbol on it which was worn backwards, a black hoodie style sweater with white writing and a gold symbol on the front and a blue surgical mask that was covering his face. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900, the anonymous TIP line at 650-952-2244 or TIPS@SSF.NET.

