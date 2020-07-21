South San Francisco Police Arrested Hustler Mateverde In Burglary

South San Francisco, CA (STL.News) South San Francisco Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of Shaw Road on the report of two subjects breaking into a business. A search of the area revealed a subject matching the description given by a victim. The subject, who was later identified as Hustler Mateverde, was hiding in the bushes just outside the building. Mateverde was found in possession of several pieces of property from the business. Officers searched the rest of the business, but were unable to locate the second subject. However, officers did locate several units inside the business had been broken into.

Officers were able to positively identify Mateverde as one of the two subjects who were seen on the surveillance camera unlawfully entering the building and property. It should be noted, this business was burglarized on two prior occasions within the last several days with a similar manner. At this time, it is unclear if Mateverde is responsible for those burglaries as well. Mateverde was arrested and transported to the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.

