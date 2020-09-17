South Dakota; Rollin Lee Dollens Sentenced on Firearm Charge | USAO-SD

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Parker, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person was sentenced on September 15, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann.

Rollin Lee Dollens, age 52, was sentenced to 3 years of probation with 8 months of house arrest, a $1,000 fine, a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100, and forfeiture of a handgun.

Dollens was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 11, 2020. He pled guilty on September 15, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on September 16, 2019, wherein Dollens, an unlawful user of methamphetamine, knowingly possessed a handgun while driving in Corson County, South Dakota.

This case was investigated by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Corson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

