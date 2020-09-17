South Dakota; Nicholas Miles Ten Fingers Indicted on Assault Charges | USAO-SD

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Norris, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Resulting In Serious Bodily Injury.

Nicholas Miles Ten Fingers, age 27, was indicted on September 9, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on September 14, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on July 25, 2019, Ten Fingers assaulted an individual with a sharp edged instrument with the intent to do bodily harm and the assault resulted in serious bodily injury.

The charges are merely accusations and Ten Fingers is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

Ten Fingers was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

