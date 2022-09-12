South Dakota Governor Treated for Back Injury

Governor Noem Successfully Treated for Back Injury at Mayo Clinic

PIERRE, S.D. (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem announced that following several weeks of medical treatment in South Dakota for a back injury, the Governor underwent successful back surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Her treating surgeon, Dr. Mohamad Bydon, described the treatment: “Governor Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She underwent successful surgery and is well on her way to a full recovery. The Governor is in excellent health.”

Dr. Bydon is a neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic and the Charles B. and Ann L. Johnson Professor of Neurosurgery.

“Surgery was successful, and I am thankful that I am on the road to making a full recovery,” said Governor Noem. “As part of that recovery, I have to abide by certain limitations on my activity in order to allow my back to heal properly. In the short term, this will include amount of standing I can do and the amount of travel that I can partake in around our great state. I am grateful for the doctors’ and nurses’ steady hands – and God’s grace – as I am now back home in Pierre and on the mend.”

“I will continue to carry out my duties as your governor. I’ve always strived to be a hands-on governor, who works directly alongside all of you to make South Dakota the greatest and freest state in the nation,” Governor Noem continued. “We will continue working towards that goal together. I ask for your continued prayers and hope to see you all soon.”

Read more news related to “South Dakota”: