South Dakota Governor Signs Water & Infrastructure Bill

South Dakota Governor Noem Signs Water and Infrastructure Bills into Law

PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem signed water and infrastructure bills into law, including SB 62, funds $600 million in grants for eligible water projects statewide, and SB 50, which funds an additional $60 million for state government water projects.

“In South Dakota, we are focusing on investing for the future, and that includes making important infrastructure improvements that will benefit our state for decades to come,” said Governor Noem. “This historic investment in water infrastructure will benefit communities across the state, large and small. I want to thank the legislature for sharing this monumental vision and getting this legislation passed.”

Governor Noem also signed the following two infrastructure bills into law:

SB 34 makes an appropriation for the enhancement and improvement of state radio infrastructure.

SB 1306 makes an appropriation to rural access infrastructure funds.

Governor Noem has signed 216 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.