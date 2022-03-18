South Dakota Governor Signs Bills to Take Care of People

PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem signed bills to take care of the South Dakota people, including SB 58, which funds both the construction of a new state public health lab and the renovation of the existing lab.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our State Health Lab helped us to take care of South Dakotans who needed it, and the new lab will bolster our capabilities to support our healthcare systems,” said Governor Noem. “Since I took office, we have placed a priority on taking care of people by cutting red tape and making it easier for South Dakotans to get the care they need in the way that they need it.”

The Governor also signed the following 12 bills to take care of people:

SB 86 revises certain definitions in laws regarding physical therapists.

SB 147 authorizes the construction and operation of a nursing facility in Lyman County.

SB 169 establishes a means for certain Department of Corrections inmates to earn credit against fines or costs ordered by the sentencing court.

HB 1038 establishes an opioid abatement and remediation fund.

HB 1129 prohibits forms of discrimination in access to organ transplantation.

HB 1133 provides that the cost of a home study required for adoption is the responsibility of the Department of Social Services.

HB 1229 authorizes the formation of corporations and limited liability companies by physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists.

HB 1272 revises provisions related to counseling for domestic abuse defendants.

HB 1278 revises the child support obligation schedule.

HB 1279 revises certain provisions relating to child support.

HB 1293 limits liability for certain child welfare agency licensees.

HB 1302 modifies tuition responsibilities for children in residential treatment centers.

Governor Noem has signed 174 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.