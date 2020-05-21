South Dakota Governor Noem Signs Executive Order to Give Flexibility in Fight against COVID-19

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order to give flexibility in South Dakota’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Executive Order 2020-24 suspends the rule governing on-site visits of Level IV and Level V trauma hospitals during the emergency. The Department of Health may instead grant “provisional” trauma designations. The EO also suspends the statute for the annual inspection of funeral establishments.

To learn more about executive orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit COVID.sd.gov

