South Dakota Governor Noem Announces Special Legislative Session

PIERRE, South Dakota (STL.News) – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will be calling a special session of the state legislature. The legislature will meet on Monday, October 5, 2020, with the purpose of considering legislation related to the use of federal stimulus relief funds, including the $1.25 billion allocated to South Dakota in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF).

“South Dakota has used our federal CRF funds as intended to cover many costs related to COVID-19,” said Governor Noem. “We’re in tremendous shape in our fight against this virus. My team and I have spent many hours talking with numerous legislators, especially leadership, as well as the general public. I look forward to hearing from the entire legislature in its official capacity.”

Barring an extension, South Dakota has until December 30, 2020, to spend all CRF dollars. Some of the funds have already been allocated including $200 million for city and county government operations, more than $100 million for the Re-employment Insurance Fund, nearly $100 million for state public safety and public health officials, $75 million for K-12 schools, and more than $20 million for universities and technical colleges. Governor Noem also has proposed up to $400 million in small business grants and up to $100 million in grants to community-based healthcare providers.

To learn more about South Dakota’s fight against COVID-19, visit COVID.sd.gov.

