South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Signs Bills into Law

PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem signed six bills into law.

SB 160 exempts motor vehicle service contracts from the insurance code.

SB 171 prohibits insurance policies from restricting the method of payment for dental care.

SB 190 revises provisions regarding municipal zoning of medical cannabis establishments.

HB 1097 clarifies conduct that is not required related to medical cannabis.

HB 1185 permits the wearing of a beaded graduation cap at a school honoring or graduation ceremony.

HB 1275 clarifies signature requirements on petitions regarding the change of form of government in municipalities.

Governor Noem also signed into law SB 135, which revises provisions regarding agritourism liability.

Governor Noem has signed 62 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.