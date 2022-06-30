South Dakota Governor – College CRT Ban Becoming Law

College CRT Ban Becoming Law

PIERRE, S.D. – On Friday, July 1, HB 1012, which protects college students and faculty from mandatory Critical Race Theory trainings and orientations, takes effect.

“College should be a place where freedom of thought and expression are encouraged – not stifled by indoctrination and political agendas,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Critical Race Theory should not be forced on our students, and this legislation will prevent that from happening.”

Since signing the bill, Governor Noem also signed Executive Order 2022-02, which restricts Critical Race Theory at the K-12 level.