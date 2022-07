Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Senator Henry Carlson, Jr.

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, July 19, in honor of former State Senator Henry Carlson, Jr. of Sioux Falls. He served in the State Senate from 1977-1978 and from 1983-1984.

Funeral services for Henry will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Sioux Falls.