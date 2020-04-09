South Dakota Attorney General ravnsborg warns of stimulus scams

(STL.News) – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is urging all South Dakotan’s to be on the lookout for a surge of calls, emails, and text messages related to the federal government’s economic impact payments to citizens.

“These scammers are trying to make you believe they can obtain your stimulus funds quicker for you,” said Ravnsborg. “The IRS will NOT be reaching out to consumers to verify what account you’d like your funds to go into. The IRS will NOT send an email or text, to tell you something is wrong with your returns so they can’t process your stimulus check. Bottom line is IRS will NOT be contacting consumers regarding the stimulus checks.”

There are 5 definite “red flags” to watch for to help you identify a scammer:

Neither the IRS nor your bank will ever contact you for personal information; You will never have to click through links in emails or text messages to get your money; If you do not have direct deposit you will not need to have someone else set up your account; You will never need to verify your check amount to anyone; and You will never be threatened.

If you should receive any communication in this manner please contact the Consumer Protection Division at 800-300-1986 or email at consumerhelp@state.sd.us.

