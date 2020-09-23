South Dakota; Anthony Dialo Holmes Charged with Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography | USAO-SD

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Clark, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Anthony Dialo Holmes, age 36, was indicted on August 17, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge William D. Gerdes on September 18, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on between September 1, 2019, and May 22, 2020, Holmes knowingly received and distributed and attempted to receive and distribute, any child pornography that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer.

The charge is merely an accusation and Holmes is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Criminal Investigation, Office of the Attorney General, Watertown Police Department, and the Clark Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.

