South Carolina – Workforce Development Month

DEW Announces Statewide Events in Recognition of September’s Workforce Development Month

Jobseekers can benefit from more than 200 job fairs and workshops, as well as other exciting events.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (STL.News) The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) is proud to celebrate Workforce Development Month in September. During the month, DEW and SC Works partners will promote numerous events for jobseekers and employers through job fairs, open house events, workshops, conferences, and more.

“South Carolina’s workforce is the backbone of the state’s economy. This month will highlight the abundant opportunities provided by our agency and partner agencies, to enhance the state and local job markets, increase participation in the labor force, and provide jobs that lead to economic independence for our workers in the state,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

There are more than 200 job fairs and workshops, dozens of visits by the Career Coach and the Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop, discussion forums and roundtables, and weekly labor market information webinars. These events are virtual and in-person, some are statewide, while others are developed specifically for local areas. There are also events personalized for businesses, veterans, rural communities, jobseekers with barriers, and much more. For more specifics and to track activities for the month, please see the attached information sheet.

“South Carolina’s economy is one of the strongest in the nation because of the hardworking people who make up our workforce,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We have consistently invested in smart, targeted solutions to make sure South Carolinians are trained and ready to do the jobs that are available in our great state, but there’s always more work to be done. That’s why Workforce Development Month is so important – it gives us the opportunity to show our people the opportunities available to them and to focus on new, innovative ideas to build on our prosperity.”

Governor McMaster, in partnership with DEW, will hold a press conference at the Michelin manufacturing

plant in Lexington, South Carolina on Wednesday, September 7, at 11:00 AM to deliver his proclamation

declaring September as Workforce Development Month in South Carolina.

Members of the press are encouraged to attend. Additional information regarding the press conference will be shared in an upcoming media advisory.

