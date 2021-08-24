South Carolina: TELUS International in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) TELUS International, a customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers digital solutions for global brands, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The $3.4 million initial investment will create approximately 1,200 new jobs by 2022.

TELUS International provides multilingual digital customer experience and digital IT solutions to clients all over the world. The company has over 56,000 team members, operates in more than 25 countries and partners with brands across high-growth industry verticals, including: technology and games; communications and media; eCommerce and fintech; healthcare and travel; and hospitality. In the United States, TELUS International also has operations in Folsom, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Located at 3450 Ingleside Boulevard in North Charleston, TELUS International’s new facility will increase the company’s operating capacity to meet growing customer demand.

TELUS International is currently welcoming team members into the new facility. Individuals interested in joining TELUS International should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

“We’re excited to welcome TELUS International to South Carolina and celebrate their decision to do business in our state. By creating approximately 1,200 new jobs in Charleston County, this company is making a commitment to the entire community that will make a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and we couldn’t be more excited.” –Gov. Henry McMaster