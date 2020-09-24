South Carolina, Tactical Medical Solutions LLC Expanding Operations in Anderson County

Tactical Medical Solutions LLC Expanding Operations in Anderson County

More Than $1.7 Million Investment Will Create 21 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) – Tactical Medical Solutions LLC, a global leading developer and manufacturer of pre-hospital medical products and patient simulators, today announced plans to expand operations in Anderson County. The company’s more than $1.7 million investment is projected to create 21 new jobs.

Founded in 2003, Tactical Medical Solutions LLC supplies customized kits and emergency response supplies to support federal agencies, law enforcement and medical personnel nationwide and internationally. The company has more than 2,000 products available and a presence in 70 countries around the world.

Located at 1250 Harris Bridge Road in Anderson, Tactical Medical Solutions LLC’s expansion will enable the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand and increase its research and development capabilities.

The expansion is completed and operational. Individuals interested in joining the Tactical Medical Solutions LLC team should visit https://www.tacmedsolutions.com/Contact-us.

