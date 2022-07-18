South Carolina: SHL Medical in Charleston County

SHL Medical establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – SHL Medical, a world-leading provider of drug delivery solutions, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The company’s initial $90 million investment will create an estimated 165 new jobs.

Headquartered in Switzerland, SHL Medical designs, develops and manufactures drug delivery solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world. With years of experience, the company uses top-notch technology to create autoinjectors, pen injectors and innovative specialty delivery solutions that allow patients to self-inject at home. The company also offers contract manufacturing and engineering services for products such as wafer testing equipment, laboratory handling equipment, neurosurgical devices and industrial equipment.

Located at 7791 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, SHL Medical’s Charleston County operations will expand the company’s global footprint to meet growing demand for its products to support more customers.

Operations are expected to launch by the second quarter of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the SHL Medical team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with costs related to the project.

“We are proud to welcome SHL Medical to South Carolina. Not only will they contribute to Charleston County’s economic development, but also to the booming life sciences industry of the state. We welcome their $90 million investment and the 165 new jobs they will create.” -Gov. Henry McMaster